Bucs begin off-season voluntary workouts with QB competition

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting back into the swing of things with their first of ten voluntary off-season workouts.

Now that the team is on the field, the realization of replacing Tom Brady has set in, and there is real competition between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask.

“I imagine there is nothing quite like playing with Tom, just how demanding he is,” Bucs tight end Cade Otton said.

“I think the guys we have now are really demanding, too.”