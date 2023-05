Special Guest Expert Elizabeth Power on The Mind Body Business Show

Elizabeth Power, M.Ed.

Is a speaker, visionary, and educator.

She is also the founder of The Trauma Informed Academy, the premier 24x7 online program that blends trauma-informed care and emotional intelligence.

A leader in helping people become trauma informed since the mid-90s, Power's work reduces the time, trauma, and costs of healing for everyone involved.

She's The Voice of Lived Experience!