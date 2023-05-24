RUBY GILLMAN TEENAGE KRAKEN Movie Trailer

RUBY GILLMAN TEENAGE KRAKEN Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: Sometimes the hero you are meant to be lies just beneath the surface.

This summer, DreamWorks Animation dives into the turbulent waters of high school with a hilarious, heartfelt action comedy about a shy teenager who discovers that she's part of a legendary royal lineage of mythical sea krakens and that her destiny, in the depths of the oceans, is bigger than she ever dreamed.

Sweet, awkward 16-year-old Ruby Gillman (Lana Condor) is desperate to fit in at Oceanside High, but she mostly just feels invisible.

She's math-tutoring her skater-boy crush (Jaboukie Young-White), who only seems to admire her for her fractals, and she's prevented from hanging out with the cool kids at the beach because her over-protective supermom (Oscar nominee Toni Collette), has forbade Ruby from ever getting in the water.

But when she breaks her mom's #1 rule, Ruby will discover that she is a direct descendant of the warrior Kraken queens and is destined to inherit the throne from her commanding grandmother (Academy Award winner Jane Fonda), the Warrior Queen of the Seven Seas.

The Kraken are sworn to protect the oceans of the world against the vain, power-hungry mermaids who have been battling with the Kraken for eons.

There's one major, and immediate, problem with that: The school's beautiful, popular new girl, Chelsea (Emmy winner Annie Murphy) just happens to be a mermaid.

Ruby will ultimately need to embrace who she is and go big to protect those she loves most.

Directed by Kirk DeMicco, co-director Faryn Pearl starring Lana Condor, Jaboukie Young-White, Toni Collette, Jane Fonda, Annie Murphy, Colman Domingo, Sam Richardson, Will Forte, Nicole Byer, Liza Koshy, Ramona Young, Eduardo Franco, Echo Kellum release date June 30, 2023 (in theaters)