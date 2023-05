Mermaid PSA for Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken with Lana Condor

Watch this fun Mermaid PSA to promote the animated movie Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, directed by Kirk De Micco and Faryn Pearl.

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken Cast: Lana Condor, Toni Collette, Jane Fonda, Colman Domingo, Annie Murphy, Sam Richardson and Blue Chapman Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken will hit the big screen June 30, 2023!