Sunak still considering investigation into Braverman

Suella Braverman leaves home on Wednesday morning as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak continues consider whether or not to order an investigation into the home secretary’s conduct.

Ms Braverman has been accused of breaching the Ministerial Code by asking taxpayer-funded civil servants to assist with a private matter.

She admitted speeding, paid a fine and took penalty points on her driving licence.

Report by Jonesia.

