Blake Shelton leaves 'The Voice' after 23 seasons as a coach, and loses the finale
'The Voice' coach Blake Shelton has bowed out of the show after 23 seasons as a coach, and he couldn't add to his previous nine wins after Niall Horan's act Gina Miles made it a debut season win for the singer-songwriter.