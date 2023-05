BDE BRIGADE RADIO SHOW 5.24.23

Unleash your inner BIG DICK ENERGY with Motivation Monday, Humpday (Wednesday), and FUN FREN FRIDAY on The Big Dick Energy Brigade Radio Show!

🎸🔥 Tune in from 10am to 4pm Eastern for an electrifying 6-hour marathon of heart-pounding hard rock, metal, and based hip-hop music that will ignite your senses and fuel your day!

Have something you want to hear?

Cool!

I take requests!!