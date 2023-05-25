Trump and Biden Actually Agree: Fl. Gov. Ron DeSantis' Twitter Presidential Launch Was a Disaster

Former President Trump wasted no time attacking Ron DeSantis as technical glitches on Twitter mired the Florida governor’s presidential announcement.
President Biden also got in on the action.
Veuer has more.
Former President Trump wasted no time attacking Ron DeSantis as technical glitches on Twitter mired the Florida governor’s presidential announcement.
President Biden also got in on the action.
Veuer has more.
ViewFlorida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined a rapidly growing field of Republican candidates vying for the party’s nomination for..
Truth Social/@RealDonaldTrump Former President Donald Trump ridiculed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ botched 2024 presidential..