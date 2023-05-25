Theaster Gates on Private Passions with Michael Berkeley 27th February 2022

Theaster Gates is a potter, a sculptor, a film-maker, a curator of black history, a real estate developer and a professor of fine art in Chicago, where he lives - and where he’s also transformed a whole run-down area near the university.

When he was made a professor in 2007, he bought a derelict bank for a dollar, tore out the urinals, cut them up and sold them off at five thousand dollars each as artworks – thereby raising enough money to create a large new art centre.

That was just the beginning, as he explains.

Gates’s art and installation work is shown all over the world, and current projects include a library for Obama and this year’s Serpentine Pavilion building.

As his recent show at the Whitechapel revealed, his work is ambitious and provocative - he takes pots and deconstructs them so that they’re exploding, back to the original clay.

He films his work in dream-like spaces - a huge abandoned factory, for instance, full of broken bricks and haunting music, including his own singing.