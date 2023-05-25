This Day in History: 'Star Wars' Opens

This Day in History: , 'Star Wars' Opens.

May 25, 1977.

The first installment of George Lucas' saga "in a galaxy far, far away," premiered in the U.S. on Memorial Day weekend.

Cinema would be forever marked by the premiere, described as an "earthquake" by Princess Leia star, Carrie Fisher.

Months before the release, Lucas and 20th Century Fox co-ordinated an extensive marketing push.

The anticipation for the film led to long lines, sold out showings and, ultimately, a pop culture phenomenon.

Actors Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher became overnight stars and fan obsessions.

Now under the helm of Disney, new 'Star Wars' films and streaming shows are scheduled well into the 2020s