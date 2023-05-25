Amanda Holden thinks Dermot O'Leary would be 'great' as Phillip Schofield's replacement

'Britain's Got Talent' judge Amanda Holden has backed Dermot O'Leary to take over from Phillip Schofield on 'This Morning', admitting the former 'X Factor' host and Alison Hammond do "a great job" on the show.
This news came after rumours of a 'feud' between the 61 year old and co-host Holly Willoughby
The TV and radio star has previously spoken of an apparent rift between her and Schofield.