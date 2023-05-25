Major Supreme Court Cases to Be Decided in the Current Term

NBC reports that the United States Supreme Court is poised to decide a number of potentially pivotal cases in the coming months.

With a 6-3 conservative majority, the high court is expected to move the law further right on issues including affirmative action, immigration and voting rights.

Here are some of the major cases on the horizon.

Merril v.

Milligan, This case looks to further weaken the Voting Rights Act, which is meant to protect minority voters.

The Voting Rights Act was meant to address claims that minority-majority districts were drawn to increase the power of white voters.

U.S. v.

Texas, This Biden administration policy looks to set new immigration enforcement priorities that focus on public safety threats.

The Supreme Court will decide whether to overturn a Texas-based federal judge's June ruling that blocked the policy from going into effect nationwide.

303 Creative v.

Elenis, This LGBTQ rights case will determine whether business owners refusing to work on same-sex weddings can be considered under anti-discrimination laws.

Moore v.

Harper, NBC reports that this case revolves around a legal theory that would limit the ability of state courts to review specific election laws.

Biden v.

Nebraska , & Department of Education v.

Brown, These cases look to revive the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness program, which was blocked in the lower courts.

