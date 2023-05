Ruzek's Shocking Moment on the New Episode of NBC’s Chicago P.D.

Watch the official "Ruzek's Shocking Moment" clip from the NBC cop drama series Chicago P.D.

Season 10 Episode 22, created by Dick Wolf.

Chicago P.D.

Cast: Jason Beghe, Jon Seda, Sophia Bush, Jesse Lee Soffer, Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati and LaRoyce Hawkins Stream Chicago P.D.

Season 10 now on Peacock!