Citadel - The Characters of Citadel

Citadel - The Characters of Citadel - Host Stephanie Williams gives us the low-down on all of the characters in the explosive new series, Citadel.

Starring Priyanka Chopra, Stanley Tucci and more, Citadel is now streaming on Prime Video.

About Citadel: What if you lost your memory?

What if a spy didn’t know they were a spy?

Years ago, the top agents of Citadel, Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), had their minds wiped.

But, they’re called back to action as sinister forces emerge from the past.

With the help of spymaster Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), these former lovers must remember the past to save the future.