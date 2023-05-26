Gedonia 1.35a: finally showcasing archer in the arcane realm

Quivers with infinite ammo are finally here.

Before, archers had to craft their own arrows.

You had to mine ore to craft into arrows almost as long as you'd be able to go fight things just to keep up with how many arrows you'd be using.

Now it's all about multishot blasts.

There's also a couple nice new passives to make archer better.

This build follows my usual rule for the runic forge of capping myself at 100 runes for all attributes, but this character's skills are mostly around 50 or less per attribute.

I haven't used any runes since the update and the damage output is at least twice as much compared to before the update.