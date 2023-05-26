Man who spent 33 years in prison for 1989 shooting exonerated

Los Angeles officials say Daniel Saldana, 55, who spent 33 years in prison, was declared innocent and freed after being wrongfully convicted for a 1989 shooting in Baldwin Park.
KNBC's Ted Chen reports
Los Angeles officials say Daniel Saldana, 55, who spent 33 years in prison, was declared innocent and freed after being wrongfully convicted for a 1989 shooting in Baldwin Park.
KNBC's Ted Chen reports
A man convicted of manslaughter in a 2021 shooting that left a woman dead did not show up for his sentencing hearing on Monday and..
Daniel Saldana, a California man who spent 33 years in prison for attempted murder after a 1989 shooting, has been declared..