Proof the 2020 US Presidential Election was The Most Secure Election of All Time? & more #180

Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives on Twitter: "THREAD: Proof that the 2020 United States Presidential Election was The Most Secure Election of All Time." / Twitter - https://twitter.com/dom_lucre/status/1661830356629172224
Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives on Twitter: "THREAD: Proof that the 2020 United States Presidential Election was The Most Secure Election of All Time." / Twitter - https://twitter.com/dom_lucre/status/1661830356629172224
ViewIn testimony to Congress, National Archives Chief Operating Officer William Bosanko said that every administration since..