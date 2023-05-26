British Cycling: We will not tolerate discrimination

Trans women will be banned from elite female-only cycling competitions and will instead be allowed to compete in the men's group, the sport's UK governing body has announced.

British Cycling CEO Jon Dutton says he is “very conscious” of the “upset, anger and uncertainty” caused to cyclists by the delay in reaching the decision.

He adds: “We will not tolerate any form of discrimination.” Report by Jonesia.

