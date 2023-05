Firefighters in Dnipro tackle blaze after deadly Russian strike

Firefighters in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro work on the site of a clinic left ruined and burning by a Russian strike which local officials say killed at least two and left more than 20 injured, amongst them two children.

The head of Dnipropetrovsk's military administration, Sergiy Lysak, writing on Telegram, reported that the region was "massively attacked" overnight with rockets and drones.