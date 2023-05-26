Cannes: Orlando Bloom, ex-Spice Girl Geri Halliwell present 'Gran Turismo' film

British actor Orlando Bloom and former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell present the film “Gran Turismo”, an adaptation of the popular video game.
The film is set to be released in 2023.
British actor Orlando Bloom and former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell present the film “Gran Turismo”, an adaptation of the popular video game.
The film is set to be released in 2023.
Gran Turismo Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough, the film is the ultimate wish..
Orlando Bloom is stepping out to promote his new movie at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival! The 46-year-old actor joined co-stars Geri..