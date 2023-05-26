DeSantis Enters 2024 Race to White House

Weekly News Report- Ron DeSantis joined Elon Musk on Twitter last night to officially announce his run for the presidency.

Trump has been gunning for DeSantis for several months.

Critics say, while DeSantis is a great governor, he lacks charisma.

Supporters look to his record in Florida where he took on Disney and protected kids.

Elon Musk's brain-implant startup received approval from the Food and Drug Administration to conduct clinical trials of its experimental device in humans.

Nothing to see here folks.

The war in Ukraine battles on as the Wagner group claims victory in Bahkmut yet says Russia is not achieving its goals of demilitarizing Ukraine.

Lots going on this week between Target and the LA Dodgers, one has to wonder what is going in with "family-friendly advertising." All of that and much more ahead in this week's Headline News!