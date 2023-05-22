Tim Scott Announces 2024 Presidential Bid

Tim Scott Announces , 2024 Presidential Bid.

Scott made the announcement at Charleston Southern University on May 22.

He will seek the Republican nomination, entering into competition with former President Trump and Gov.

Ron DeSantis, who is expected to announce his candidacy this week.

He will seek the Republican nomination, entering into competition with former President Trump and Gov.

Ron DeSantis, who is expected to announce his candidacy this week.

He will seek the Republican nomination, entering into competition with former President Trump and Gov.

Ron DeSantis, who is expected to announce his candidacy this week.

While delivering a speech at his alma mater, Scott talked about growing up poor and working his way to the Senate.

We live in the land where it is possible for a kid raised in poverty by a single mother in a small apartment to one day serve in the People’s House and maybe even the White House, Sen.

Tim Scott, via campaign announcement.

This is the greatest country on God’s green Earth, Sen.

Tim Scott, via campaign announcement.

Other Republicans running for president include Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Asa Hutchinson and Larry Elder.

Other Republicans running for president include Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Asa Hutchinson and Larry Elder.

Other Republicans running for president include Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Asa Hutchinson and Larry Elder.

Other Republicans running for president include Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Asa Hutchinson and Larry Elder.

'The Hill' reports that although Scott is well liked, he's got his work cut out for him when it comes to facing off with Trump and DeSantis.

A recent poll showed Trump in a clear lead compared to any other Republican.

DeSantis is shown in second place.

Trump welcomed Scott's campaign bid after the senator made his announcement.

Good luck to Senator Tim Scott in entering the Republican Presidential Primary Race.

It is rapidly loading up with lots of people, and Tim is a big step up from Ron DeSanctimonious, who is totally unelectable, Donald Trump, via Truth Social