Texas House of Representatives vote to impeach State Attorney General Ken Paxton

The Texas House of Representatives voted to impeach State Attorney General Ken Paxton on Saturday, filing 20 articles of impeachment against him.

Paxton, a Republican, is accused of bribery, abuse of the public's trust, and other acts of misconduct.

He has denied any wrongdoing, and under state law, he is now temporarily suspended from his duties as Attorney General and will await a Senate trial.