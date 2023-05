Debt ceiling negotiations are close but still stuck on tough issues

Debt ceiling negotiations are reaching a critical stage as Congress has less than nine days to raise the nation's debt ceiling and avoid an economic crash.

Both Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Biden express optimism that a deal is close, with McCarthy aiming for a vote on Tuesday, while Republican negotiator Rep.

Patrick McHenry acknowledges progress but notes remaining sticking points related to work requirements, spending caps, and permits for energy projects.