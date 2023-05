Monaco Grand Prix 2023: Kareena Kapoor & Yuvraj Singh attend the practice session | Oneindia News

The F1 World Championship takes to the track at the Circuit de Monaco.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has taken off to Europe where she was recently seen attending the practice session of Monaco F1 Grand Prix on Saturday, May 28.

There, the actress was seen bonding with former cricketer Yuvraj Singh and the two of them seem to be exploring F1 racetrack and even bonding over food.

