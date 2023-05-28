NATO F-16 Fighter Jets Took Off One by One Towards The Ukrainian Border

Several Nato F-16 fighter jets from the US Air Force prepare to take off one by one on a mission to deploy modern fighter jets to the eastern wing of Nato.

The United States continues to strengthen its presence in Europe by deploying modern fighter jets throughout Europe, especially in areas directly adjacent to Ukraine.

The deployment of F-16 fighter jets this time is Nato's quick response to protect its airspace from unidentified aircraft disturbances, as has been reported recently.

To anticipate bad things that might happen in the future, the deployment of F-16 fighter jets to Europe is a very important thing the US must do for the security of its allies