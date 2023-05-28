Gaint wolf attack on man

Wolf attacks are injuries to humans or their property by any subspecies of wolf.

Their frequency varies with geographical location and historical period, but overall gray wolf attacks are rare.

Wolves today tend to live mostly far from people or have developed the tendency and ability to avoid them.

The country with the most extensive historical records is France, where nearly 7,600 fatal attacks were documented from 1200 to 1920.[1][2] There are few historical records or modern cases of wolf attacks in North America.

In the half-century up to 2002, there were eight fatal attacks in Europe and Russia, three in North America, and more than 200 in south Asia.[3] Experts categorize wolf attacks into various types, including