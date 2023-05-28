Putin Delivers Powerful Speech Exposing the Destruction of Western Society

In a riveting address, Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a thought-provoking speech shedding light on the erosion of traditional values, religion, history, and family in Western society.

Taking aim at the corrosive influence of Marxism, Putin highlights its impact on the diminishing significance of these fundamental pillars.

He boldly confronts the damaging effects of Hollywood, cancel culture, reverse racism, and Critical Race Theory, emphasizing the detrimental consequences they have on social cohesion.

Additionally, Putin raises concerns about the rejection of biological facts, the rise of trans zealotry, and the alarming influence of school systems that appear to be indoctrinating children to contemplate self-mutilation.

Addressing these critical issues, the speech delves into the potential crimes against humanity resulting from the erosion of traditional values.

Finally, Putin proposes a solution: embracing healthy conservatism as an alternative to the pervasive woke ideology.

Prepare to be captivated as Putin's speech challenges conventional narratives and provokes reflection on the state of Western society.