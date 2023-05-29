Pedro Pascal got eye infection from letting ‘GoT’ fans jam thumbs in his eye

Pedro Pascal got an eye infection by allowing ‘Game of Thrones’ fans jam their thumbs in his eye when recreating his character’s gruesome death scene in the hit HBO series for their selfies.
