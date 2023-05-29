Transformers Rise of the Beasts All Trailers From The Movie 2023_1080p

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is a 2023 American science fiction action film based on Hasbro's Transformers toy line, and primarily influenced by the Beast Wars storyline.

The film is the seventh installment in the Transformers film series.

Serving as both a standalone sequel to Bumblebee (2018) and prequel to the 2007 film,[3] the film was directed by Steven Caple Jr. from a screenplay by Joby Harold, Darnell Metayer, Josh Peters, Erich Hoeber, and Jon Hoeber.[4] It stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, as well as the voice talents of Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Liza Koshy, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pete Davidson, Colman Domingo, Cristo Fernández, Tongayi Chirisa, and returning franchise regulars Peter Cullen, John DiMaggio, and David Sobolov.