Robo Cam Following the Crabs Live from the Waterfall

The crabs are out and about on the rocks today, and you can watch them live thanks to the robo cam!

This is your chance to get up close and personal with these creatures, and see just what they're up to.

The crabs are mainly occupying the lower parts of the rocks today, where they seem to be feeding on something.

It's hard to tell what they're eating, but it's definitely something that's caught their interest.

There are a few different types of crabs out and about today, so it'll be interesting to see how they interact with one another.

Some of them seem to be keeping to themselves, but others are being more playful and social.

It's definitely a sight to behold, and it's worth tuning in to watch!

#crabs #robotcam #livestream #closeup #nature #feeding #lowerrock #something #interesting #eating #types #interact #social #sight #behold