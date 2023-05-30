The new Porsche Cayenne Driving Video

The new Cayenne now has a particularly expressive appearance.

A new front end combined with more strongly arched wings, a new bonnet and technically appealing headlights emphasises the vehicle’s width.

Three-dimensionally designed tail lights, uncluttered surfaces beneath and a new rear apron with integrated number plate holder characterise the rear end design of the new Cayenne.

An expanded colour palette with three new colours, lightweight sports packages saving up to 33 kilograms for the Cayenne Coupé, and a new extensive range of 20, 21, and 22-inch wheels make it possible to individually and dynamically configure the new Cayenne.

Matrix LED Headlights are now standard in the new Cayenne.

HD Matrix LED Headlights are a new optional feature.

With two high-definition modules and more than 32,000 pixels per headlamp, their innovative technology picks out other users and blocks out the light of the high beam to them with pixel accuracy so as not to dazzle them.

The brightness of the modules can be regulated in more than 1,000 steps depending on the driving situation.

Customised light modes increase safety and comfort in different driving situations.

Porsche has also introduced an air quality system in the new Cayenne.

As standard, the vehicle uses predictive navigation data to detect approaching tunnel entrances and automatically activates air recirculation.

Optionally, a sensor detects the level of fine dust particles in the air and passes it through the fine dust filter multiple times if necessary.

Furthermore, an ioniser removes many germs and pollutants from the air, which is particularly beneficial for allergy sufferers.