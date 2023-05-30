Indian scientists discover massive alien planet, 13 times larger than Jupiter | PRL | Oneindia News

Scientists have discovered a planet that is 13 times bigger than Jupiter.

An international team of scientists led by Professor Abhijit Chakraborty of the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL), Ahmedabad has discovered the densest alien planet, which is apparently 13 times bigger than Jupiter.

This is the third exoplanet to have been discovered from India, and by the PRL scientists.

The details of the finding have been published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics Letters.

