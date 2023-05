Delhi Shahbad Sakshi Case: DCP Ravi Kumar reveals details about case & Sahil’s arrest| Oneindia News

Sahil, the man behind the murder of 16-year-old Sakshi in Shahbad Dairy area in Delhi’s Rohini, was enraged over the victim’s decision to end their relationship which triggered the horrific act, the police said.

He was angry because the two had stopped talking to each other, which eventually led him to brutally murder, according to a preliminary probe.

