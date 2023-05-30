MBR Explorer: UAE announces new, spectacular spacecraft to explore the asteroid belt | Oneindia News

After the success of its Hope Mars mission, the UAE space agency has now announced its plans for another crucial mission.

This time the country will embark on to explore an asteroid belt situated between Mars and Jupiter.

Dubbed ‘The Emirates Mission to the Asteroid Belt’….or the EMA…it will be launched on a spacecraft MBR Explorer..which has been named after Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai and prime minister of the UAE.

The MBR Explorer will be the “world’s first multiple-asteroid tour and landing mission” to the Main Asteroid Belt between Mars and Jupiter.

It is a 13-year mission overall, with six years for developing the spacecraft..

Followed by a seven-year flight around the asteroid belt.

The MBR Explorer will fly by six asteroids and then attempt a landing on the seventh one, performing fly-bys of Venus, Earth and Mars on the way to the belt.

Slated for launch in 2028, the EMA will study the building blocks of the solar system and will also investigate the potential of water-rich asteroids as a usable resource.

