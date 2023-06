Darale Duaarey | Coke Studio Bangla | Season 2 | Ishaan X Nandita

Darale Duaarey is a beautiful love poem by Kazi Nazrul Islam, our National Poet.

Most famously known as the “REBEL POET” in Bangladesh, the marks of the poet’s talent can be found in many genres including Ghazals.

His Ghazals are rich in expressions that pierces the heart with love.

This song is the woe of two love birds who have fallen madly in love with each other.

The spirit of love flows through them, around them and encircles their world.