Milktoast McEnany, Chick-fil-A & Blue Jays Go Woke - The Grift Report (Call in Show)

Trump takes shots at Kayleigh McEnany, Chick-fil-A executive says whites should shine the black man's shoes, and Anthony Bass of the Blue Jays apologizes for sharing a controversial post.

Expect this and more on The Grift Report with Hotep Jesus.