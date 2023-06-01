Bobcat Moretti Movie

Bobcat Moretti Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Bobby Moretti is an obese multiple sclerosis patient who is struggling to cope with personal tragedy and find inner peace.

Looking for a fresh start, Bobby takes up boxing, the same sport his late father once practiced.

With the help of dedicated trainers at the gym, Bobby embarks on a transformative journey to regain his health and self-confidence shedding 154 pounds.

Along the way, he discovers the strength to overcome his past and move forward with a new sense of purpose.

Director Rob Margolies Writers Rob Margolies, Tim Realbuto Actors Tim Realbuto, Vivica A.

Fox, Taryn Manning, Coolio, Matt Peters, Sally Kirkland, Mindy Sterling Genre Drama Run Time 1 hour 36 minutes