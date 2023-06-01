NASA's first-ever meet on UFOs: What did the meeting reveal about aliens? | Oneindia News

NASA has held its first public meeting on UFOs – officially referred to as “unidentified aerial phenomena” (UAPs)…a year after launching a study into unexplained sightings.

UAP are defined as sightings "that cannot be identified as aircraft or known natural phenomena from a scientific perspective".

The space agency televised the four-hour hearing featuring an independent panel of experts who had promised to be transparent.

The panel represents the first such inquiry ever conducted under the auspices of the US space agency for a subject the government once consigned to the exclusive and secretive purview of military and national security officials.

The official report will be made public in the month of July.

This study by NASA is separate from the Pentagon's investigation into unidentified aerial phenomena, which is being studied by US intelligence officials.

In the study, no secret military data were included, such as anything surrounding the suspected spy balloons from China spotted flying over the U.S. earlier this year.

Unlike the Pentagon's All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office, which has access to classified UAP data and is focused more on national security, NASA's study is based on unclassified reports and sightings to improve transparency and cross-agency communications.

