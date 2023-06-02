US Senate avoids default in vote on debt ceiling and spending cuts

The US Senate has avoided a government default by passing a bill to lift the debt ceiling and introduce spending cuts days before its Monday deadline.
Senate Passes , Debt Ceiling Bill.
