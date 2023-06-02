These Are the Richest Women Celebrities in America

Here are the 10 richest women celebrities , in the United States in 2023, according to 'Forbes.'.

Dolly Parton, Net Worth: $440 million.

Judy Sheindlin (aka Judge Judy), Net worth: $480 million.

Celine Dion, Net worth: $480 million.

Beyoncé Knowles, Net worth: $540 million.

Madonna, Net worth: $580 million.

Kylie Jenner, Net worth: $680 million.

Taylor Swift, Net worth: $740 million.

Kim Kardashian, Net worth: $1.2 billion.

Rihanna, Net worth: $1.4 billion.

Oprah Winfrey, Net worth: $2.5 billion