Jordan crown prince marries Saudi architect in a lavish ceremony, See inside pictures |Oneindia News

Jordan’s crown prince has married an architect and the daughter of a prominent Saudi family in a palace celebration in Amman attended by royals and other VIPs from around the world as crowds gathered in a mood of excitement across the kingdom.

Thursday’s marriage of Crown Prince Hussein, 28, and architect Rajwa al-Saif, 29, had a star-studded guest list, headlined by Britain’s Prince William and his wife, Kate, and including US First Lady Jill Biden.

Have a look at the video to see the inside pictures.

