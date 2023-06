Jordan’s royal wedding: Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah marries Rajwa Al Saif | Oneindia News

Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah married Saudi architect Rajwa Al Saif on Thursday in a wedding attended by royals from across the globe.

The ceremony took place in the mid-century Zahran Palace in the capital Amman - the scene of other key Hashemite kingdom weddings including that of King Abdullah II to Queen Rania and also that of his father, the late King Hussein bin Talal.

