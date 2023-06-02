Jamie Foxx's Vaccine Injury Details Leaked as Scandal Explodes | ROUNDTABLE | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks to Libby Emmons and Kyle Becker about a report by A.J.

Benza on Dr. Drew Pinsky’s show that claims that Jamie Foxx was reportedly left partially paralyzed and blind from receiving a COVID vaccine; Justin Trudeau deciding to replace the Canadian flags on the prime minister's office with Pride flags in honor of Pride Month and LGBTQ rights; Kevin McCarthy taking a victory lap for his debt ceiling deal; Chip Roy denouncing McCarthy’s debt ceiling deal; Jamaal Bowman calling Republicans economic terrorists and suggesting that Biden should have used the 14th Amendment to mint a trillion-dollar coin; Joe Biden falling at the Air Force Academy’s graduation ceremony; and much more.