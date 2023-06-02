20230602 Friday Quick Daily News Headline Analysis 4 Busy People Snark Commentary on Top News

Quick Daily News Headlines Series.

Today's Headline Skim News: {Friday: Extreme Better Together (BT) Democrats Anti-Cop Arrested- Finances, Hunter Biden Laptop Photos 10000 More!, Finally Looking for Missing Kids, Pence Not Charged for Classified Docs-Admitted Guilt, Judges on Benches Overreach in Scoldings, LOL Journalists?

Strike USA TODAY, Ukraine Cat Just Click Bait, King Charles Nobody Cares, Surgeon Against DEI-We all are, Prince Harry Meghan Clickbait photo nobody cares, Naked Man, Pedophile?

Who?

Epstein?

Democrat Friends?, ADHD Drugs Kid Sister Kills Kid Brother, Coma Death, San Fran Bad, Pregnant Female on British Magazine Nobody cares, Man Shoved and Hits Head Dies, Lori Lightfoot Extreme BT Democrat Paid by Harvard, Brit Royalty Nobody cares, Russia Zelensky Dead Girl, Lost Dog Found, Rich Person Uses Courts for Personal Attacks, Bad Books in Schools, Civil Suit Settled Alec Baldwin, Trump DeSantis Disagree-WOW!

... and so much more Click Bait!} This presentation of the news headlines moves quickly.

What can you determine from the headlines and can you quickly move on with your important day?

Can you resist clicking on click-bait headlines and photos?

Resist digging into stories about so-called 'Stars' of music, sports, movies.

Be in-the-know without being in the mud!

Skim headlines and move on.

20 minutes to assess the top news headlines is plenty.