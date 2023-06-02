Elon Musk Concludes Whirlwind Trip to China

Elon Musk Concludes, Whirlwind Trip to China.

NBC reports that tech billionaire Elon Musk's recent trip to China included meetings with foreign, commerce and industry leaders.

NBC reports that tech billionaire Elon Musk's recent trip to China included meetings with foreign, commerce and industry leaders.

Top officials, including Foreign Minister Qin Gang, greeted Musk when he arrived in Beijing for the two-day trip.

Top officials, including Foreign Minister Qin Gang, greeted Musk when he arrived in Beijing for the two-day trip.

Musk was quoted by the foreign ministry, saying that the economies of the U.S. and China are "conjoined twins." .

Musk was quoted by the foreign ministry, saying that the economies of the U.S. and China are "conjoined twins." .

Musk also expressed that he opposed any moves that jeopardize the geopolitical relationship.

Musk also expressed that he opposed any moves that jeopardize the geopolitical relationship.

On May 31, Musk visited Tesla's Shanghai factory to share his gratitude for staff at the company's largest production hub.

On May 31, Musk visited Tesla's Shanghai factory to share his gratitude for staff at the company's largest production hub.

NBC reports that Musk's status in the U.S. has come under increased scrutiny since taking control of Twitter.

.

NBC reports that Musk's status in the U.S. has come under increased scrutiny since taking control of Twitter.

.

According to analysts, Musk attempted a fragile balancing act by courting China while trying to avoid continued backlash in the U.S. Musk basically took the U.S.-China decoupling thesis and threw it out the window, Daniel Ives, Analyst at U.S.-based investment firm Wedbush Securities, via NBC.

This is a tightrope these titans are walking in the geopolitical poker game going on between the U.S. and China.

, Daniel Ives, Analyst at U.S.-based investment firm Wedbush Securities, via NBC.

NBC reports that Musk once again became the world's richest person earlier this week, according to the 'Bloomberg' Billionaires Index