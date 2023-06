Fires burn in Senegal's capital after two days of protest over opposition's arrest

Night-time aerial images show fires burning on roads in the Ngor district of Dakar, the Senegalese capital.

The fires were set by demonstrators on a second day of protests in Senegal after opposition leader, Ousmane Sonko, was sentenced to two years in prison for "corrupting youth".

The United Nations and African Union have both called for calm after an outbreak of deadly violence in the west African country which has seen at least 10 people killed and prompted authorities to deploy the army.