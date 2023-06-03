Wreckage piled high after India triple train crash

Emergency services work among the wreckage of a three-train collision in the eastern Indian state of Balasore, which officials say has killed at least 288 people and left hundreds more injured.

Some carriages were tossed far from the tracks and others flipped over entirely by the force of the crash which occurred late on Friday and is India's deadliest rail accident in more than 20 years.

"We felt massive jerky movements" says Ravindra Singh, a passenger on one of the trains, "we felt a massive impact and people started falling."