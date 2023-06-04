Report: Barbie movie set used so much pink paint it caused an international shortage | Oneindia News
Report: Barbie movie set used so much pink paint it caused an international shortage | Oneindia News

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie production used so much pink paint for its set design that reportedly there was an international shortage of the colour.

Please watch the video to know how.

#Barbie #BarbieMovie #HollywoodNews ~HT.99~PR.154~