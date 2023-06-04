Wake the F#CK up w/Jeff #161 seriously, you can even do the most basic task of your craft

Go to a mechanic ask them to check your oil, they don't know how.

Hire an electrician to change out a power outlet, they don't know how, go to a horse trainer and ask them how to put a saddle on a horse, they don't know how.....ummmmm they all suck, they can't even do the most basic thing of their job description, if a dog trainer can't teach a dog to heel in 1 session, i would think twice about continuing as well, it is the most basic thing to teach, it is not even a tool conversation, it is a skill set of your craft conversation, i get contacted multiple times a day of the incompetence that folks go to and have not even learned the most basic thing..